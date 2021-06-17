Savannah Police on scene of hit-and-run that killed pedestrian, MLK Blvd. closed in both directions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near West 37th Street, is closed in both directions while officers investigate.

Georgia State Patrol is also on scene and has taken over the investigation. The Serious Crash Reconstruction Team is on the way to the scene.

Expect the road closure to last for several hours.

