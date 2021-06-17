Sky Cams
Savannah Police on scene of hit-and-run that killed pedestrian, MLK Blvd. closed in both directions

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near West 37th Street, is closed in both directions while officers investigate.

Georgia State Patrol is also on scene and has taken over the investigation. The Serious Crash Reconstruction Team is on the way to the scene.

Expect the road closure to last for several hours.

Stick with WTOC as we learn more information.

Community partners together to help Hispanic and Latino community get vaccinated against COVID-19
Community partners together to help Hispanic and Latino community get vaccinated against COVID-19
