Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

S.C. agencies to conduct hurricane evacuation exercise for coastal areas

State and local agencies will conduct a hurricane evacuation exercise on Thursday for South...
State and local agencies will conduct a hurricane evacuation exercise on Thursday for South Carolina's three major coastal areas.(Source: S.C. Department of Public Safety via Facebook)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - State and local agencies will conduct a hurricane evacuation exercise in parts of South Carolina on Thursday, June 17.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the exercise will test lane reversal plans for all three of the state’s major coastal areas. It will take place between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials said it should not interfere with the flow of traffic, intersections will not be blocked and drivers will be allowed to move freely.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are asking drivers on Interstate 26, U.S. 501, S.C. 544, U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 to exercise caution and be aware that law enforcement officers and state personnel will be located on the shoulder of the highways and at exits. No traffic lanes will be reversed.

The exercise helps state agencies test their ability to coordinate in the event that evacuations are needed ahead of an approaching storm.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Lavonte Tamar Stokes
Police release photo of suspect wanted for Jesup shooting
A wreck sent a vehicle crashing into a building overnight in Savannah.
Driver facing slew of charges after causing crash that sent vehicle into SCAD building overnight
Three people were shot Tuesday night on Joe Frazier Road in Beaufort.
3 people shot at mobile home park in Burton
One person died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Savannah.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on MLK Blvd. in Savannah

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday...
1 killed in crash on SC 170 in Beaufort Co.
A wreck sent a vehicle crashing into a building overnight in Savannah.
Driver facing slew of charges after causing crash that sent vehicle into SCAD building overnight
Burton Fire reports increase in car crashes
A truck crashed into a tree on Abercorn Street, shutting down the southbound lanes between...
Truck crashes into tree, shutting down southbound lanes of Abercorn Street