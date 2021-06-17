S.C. agencies to conduct hurricane evacuation exercise for coastal areas

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - State and local agencies will conduct a hurricane evacuation exercise in parts of South Carolina on Thursday, June 17.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the exercise will test lane reversal plans for all three of the state’s major coastal areas. It will take place between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials said it should not interfere with the flow of traffic, intersections will not be blocked and drivers will be allowed to move freely.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are asking drivers on Interstate 26, U.S. 501, S.C. 544, U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 to exercise caution and be aware that law enforcement officers and state personnel will be located on the shoulder of the highways and at exits. No traffic lanes will be reversed.

The exercise helps state agencies test their ability to coordinate in the event that evacuations are needed ahead of an approaching storm.

