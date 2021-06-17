THURSDAY | Cooler morning. but another hot afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! Temperatures are cooler this morning. Many communities are waking up to temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. It’s a mostly sunny, dry start to the day.

Under sunshine, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Humidity won’t be too bad, but it may feel a few degrees hotter than what the thermometer reads through the afternoon. The forecast remains mostly dry, but a very spotty shower cannot be completely ruled out this afternoon.

Temperatures, quickly, cool through the 80s and into the 70s by mid to late-evening.

We’ll wake up to upper 60s and lower 70s Friday morning with plenty of sunshine and a dry forecast. Temperatures soar into the lower 90s in many communities Friday afternoon with a chance of spotty late-day showers and storms. The chance of rain is greatest, but still spotty, inland and southwest of Savannah after 4 p.m.

Spotty rain is possible Saturday along with more clouds.

A greater chance of rain may build in Father’s Day into Monday as moisture streams out of the Gulf of Mexico. This moisture is tied to the track of what could be our next tropical system; making landfall along the north-central or northwestern Gulf Coast heading into the weekend. We’ll be fine-tuning the forecast over the next few days.

Have a great day,

Cutter

