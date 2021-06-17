Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Town of Bluffton still accepting feedback on community plan

(Town of Bluffton/Facebook | Town of Bluffton/Facebook)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton leaders are working on a new plan for the future of the town.

Blueprint Bluffton is an all-around plan focused on improving the quality of life for residents over the next decade plus. To do that, they are asking for the community’s help and putting an emphasis on finding out what residents want.

“There’s so many chapters in the comp plan that affect all of us, all elements that make a town function. In these times really, what are we doing that we can do better at? And we need that set of opinions from our residents who live in breath in every day and maybe they went to a day, maybe they’ve lived here their whole life and it’s just important to hear that feedback,” Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka said.

As far as community involvement goes so far, in May over 50 residents were involved in roundtable discussion and already about 300 have answered the survey on the town’s website.

If you’re interested in giving Bluffton your feedback and for more information, please click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Savannah.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on MLK Blvd. in Savannah
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Lavonte Tamar Stokes
Police release photo of suspect wanted for Jesup shooting
A wreck sent a vehicle crashing into a building overnight in Savannah.
Driver facing slew of charges after causing crash that sent vehicle into SCAD building overnight
Shooting on Shellcracker Rd. Wednesday night in Jesup.
Two women injured in Wayne Co. shooting

Latest News

One person died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Savannah.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on MLK Blvd. in Savannah
Bola Wrap
New tool could minimize need for use of force in Effingham Co.
Hurricane supply buckets available for low-income Chatham Co. residents
SC reports 164 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Thursday