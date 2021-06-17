Town of Bluffton still accepting feedback on community plan

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton leaders are working on a new plan for the future of the town.

Blueprint Bluffton is an all-around plan focused on improving the quality of life for residents over the next decade plus. To do that, they are asking for the community’s help and putting an emphasis on finding out what residents want.

“There’s so many chapters in the comp plan that affect all of us, all elements that make a town function. In these times really, what are we doing that we can do better at? And we need that set of opinions from our residents who live in breath in every day and maybe they went to a day, maybe they’ve lived here their whole life and it’s just important to hear that feedback,” Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka said.

As far as community involvement goes so far, in May over 50 residents were involved in roundtable discussion and already about 300 have answered the survey on the town’s website.

