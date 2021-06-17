Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday.

As of Thursday evening, the storm was located about 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Savannah.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on MLK Blvd. in Savannah
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Lavonte Tamar Stokes
Police release photo of suspect wanted for Jesup shooting
A wreck sent a vehicle crashing into a building overnight in Savannah.
Driver facing slew of charges after causing crash that sent vehicle into SCAD building overnight
Shooting on Shellcracker Rd. Wednesday night in Jesup.
Two women injured in Wayne Co. shooting

Latest News

Friday night, Savannah Police and community partners will hold an event on Avery Street, where...
Savannah Police, community partners coming together Friday night to curb violence
Frances Meeks Elementary School dedicated in front of namesake
Frances Meeks Elementary School dedicated in front of namesake
Police vehicle stolen, shots fired after chase ends at Victory Drive, Bee Road
VIDEO: Viewer video shows chaotic scene at Victory Drive, Bee Road in Savannah
VIDEO: Viewer video shows chaotic scene at Victory Drive, Bee Road in Savannah
We’re learning of another effort to rename two Savannah squares where the remains of enslaved...
Rest With Honor Project wants to rename two Savannah squares named after proponents of slavery