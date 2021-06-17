Two women injured in Wayne Co. shooting

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting they say left two women injured.

This is the third shooting in Wayne County to happen on Wednesday.

Sheriff Chuck Moseley says this shooting happened on Shell Cracker Road. He says two women were injured when they were shot by a third woman.

No word at this time on the victim’s conditions.

The first shooting happened Wednesday morning on West Cherry Street in downtown Jesup. A second shooting happened on North 3rd Street near Oak Street in Jesup on Wednesday evening.

