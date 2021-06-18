Bluffton High class of 2021 remembers slain classmate at graduation

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - 2021 graduating classes have been through a lot with the pandemic.

WTOC has the story of the senior class at Bluffton High School, which lost much more than a few months of in-person learning.

This is the moment where Dwon Fields Jr., known as DJ, would have graduated high school. But on March 5, 2021, DJ was shot and killed. His impact on this class - indescribable.

“Yes today we are missing his seeing his happy soul walk across the stage, but all those memories will be with us forever. As we move into our future we may not always recognize every face in the room, but each of us will be able to carry the spirit of joy that DJ had to the world beyond Bluffton,” said Penelope Roman Gomez, Valedictorian Bluffton High School ’21.

The loss of a classmate, teammate and friend turned this school into a family.

“We lost one of those amazing relationships. A part of our community, a part of ourselves. Through that time of sadness, we all learned how to lean on each other. In times of pain, we brought strength.”

A consoling hand, a decorated chair, a grad cap, balloons, and shirts... all in remembrance of what he taught them.

“You should treat others not for who they are, but who you are,” said Adeline Ann Rios, Salutatorian Bluffton High School ’21

Through celebration.

“Congratulations class of 2021”

Came solidarity.

