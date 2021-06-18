Sky Cams
Bluffton preparing for Juneteenth festival

(Source: Town of Bluffton)
(Source: Town of Bluffton)
By Tyler Manion
Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth a Federal Holiday.

Saturday will mark the 70th consecutive year Juneteenth has been celebrated by the town of Bluffton with a festival. This year’s two day event will take place at the Burnt Church Distillery, and Bridgette Frazier, Chair of the MLK Observance Committee, says it’s important for the community.

“As we continue conversations about you know just racial reconciliation and making sure that we’re cognizant of representation of the entire community, we are able to reflect on things of the past that we are not necessarily proud of, or things that we can’t change, but we can progress forward united together and this is just something to celebrate,” said Frazier.

The two day festival kicks off Saturday with food trucks, arts and crafts, live music, and a whole lot more. Meanwhile on Sunday, the event to note is a ticketed jazz brunch at the Burnt Church Distillery.

