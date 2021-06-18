Sky Cams
CCSO warning residents of phone scam claiming to be sheriff’s office, other agencies

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam going around.
By WTOC Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam that’s going around.

Sheriff John Wilcher says during the call, someone claiming to be from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office tells the person they missed jury duty and will be arrested if they do not pay a fine. He says some of the calls also state that the caller is from social security and the IRS.

One of the phone numbers, amongst many others the scammers are using, is 912-348-0973.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents that it does not collect payments over the phone.

If you receive a call and are uncertain about the situation, hang up and contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office directly.

