Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 6-18-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will dissipate over the area through Friday. Temps will be seasonable in the low 90s. Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to make landfall late tonight along the Louisiana coast. This low will move to the northeast and could bring us some showers and storms by Saturday into Sunday. Our forecast is highly dependent on the track and intensity on the low in the Gulf. While widespread flooding or severe weather is not expected a few storms may be severe Sunday and rain may be locally heavy. A cold front will move in Wednesday night. Scattered mainly afternoon showers and storms expected next week with seasonable temps.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 88-93.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows 71-76.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 is likely to become a tropical storm before making landfall late tonight along the Louisiana coast. The system will be non tropical as it moves over north Georgia into Sunday.

