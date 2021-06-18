Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Divers searching for plane crashed in St. Marys River

WPD to review use-of-force arrest after fight breaks out near music venue
WPD to review use-of-force arrest after fight breaks out near music venue
By Action News Jax
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (ACTION NEWS JAX) - A small plane has crashed into the St. Marys River, according to a report from Action News Jax in Jacksonville, Fla.

A plane crashed late Friday morning in the St. Marys River and crews have now shifted into recovery mode, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax.

The crash happened on the Florida side of the river, which is the border between Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office divers are out working to locate the plane, which is submerged.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement on the crash:

“A single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into the St. Marys River near Nassau County, Fla., around 11:55 a.m. local time. The plane departed from Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport. Two people were aboard. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.”

The Florida Highway Patrol will be the lead on the investigation at this point and the National Transportation and Safety Board is on the way.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicle stolen, shots fired after chase ends at Victory Drive, Bee Road
One person died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Savannah.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on MLK Blvd. in Savannah
St. Joseph’s/Candler, police investigating after hospital’s computer network hit by ransomware
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Shooting on Shellcracker Rd. Wednesday night in Jesup.
Two women injured in Wayne Co. shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden: COVID cases rising in some areas
From the Gulf Coast to the West Coasts, millions of Americans are grappling with extreme...
Extreme weather seen across the US
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden: Celebrate independence from virus on Fourth of July
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden promotes milestone of 300 million vaccine shots in 150 days