Divers searching for plane crashed in St. Marys River

A plane crashed late Friday morning in the St. Marys River and crews have now shifted into recovery mode, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax.

The crash happened on the Florida side of the river, which is the border between Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office divers are out working to locate the plane, which is submerged.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement on the crash:

“A single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into the St. Marys River near Nassau County, Fla., around 11:55 a.m. local time. The plane departed from Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport. Two people were aboard. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.”

The Florida Highway Patrol will be the lead on the investigation at this point and the National Transportation and Safety Board is on the way.

