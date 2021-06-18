Emergency response canceled near Hwy 80 bridge in Thunderbolt; woman OK

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE at 4:55 p.m.: A woman has come forward and told police that she is fine.

The emergency response to the scene has been canceled.

PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency crews are searching in the Wilmington River after a witness reported they saw a woman go into the river after a dog, according to the Savannah Police Department.

The police say another witness told police they thought they saw a wet person carrying a dog get into a car and leave.

Crews have not found anything. They are searching the area near the Highway 80 bridge in Thunderbolt.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.