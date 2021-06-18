Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Emergency response canceled near Hwy 80 bridge in Thunderbolt; woman OK

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE at 4:55 p.m.: A woman has come forward and told police that she is fine.

The emergency response to the scene has been canceled.

PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency crews are searching in the Wilmington River after a witness reported they saw a woman go into the river after a dog, according to the Savannah Police Department.

The police say another witness told police they thought they saw a wet person carrying a dog get into a car and leave.

Crews have not found anything. They are searching the area near the Highway 80 bridge in Thunderbolt.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicle stolen, shots fired after chase ends at Victory Drive, Bee Road
One person died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Savannah.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on MLK Blvd. in Savannah
St. Joseph’s/Candler, police investigating after hospital’s computer network hit by ransomware
FILE PHOTO - Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge reopened after closure for ‘person in distress’
Richmond Hill Police say they arrested a man for aggravated assault and murder in connection to...
Man arrested for murder in Richmond Hill

Latest News

Police vehicle stolen, shots fired after chase ends at Victory Drive, Bee Road
Savannah mayor to announce new initiative in campaign to address gun violence
Richmond Hill Police say they arrested a man for aggravated assault and murder in connection to...
Man arrested for murder in Richmond Hill
(Source: Town of Bluffton)
Bluffton preparing for Juneteenth festival