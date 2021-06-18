Farmer’s market returning to downtown Statesboro

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting this Saturday, this two-block back parking lot downtown will transform into Statesboro’s downtown Farmer’s Market.

Organizers say their usual vendors and regular customers could not be more excited.

The downtown market brings local vendors with everything from fresh meat and dairy to fruits, veggies, and baked goods.

In November 2019, nobody at the last market knew a pandemic would wipe out the entire 2020 season. When they canceled last Spring, more people discovered their online Market2Go. They added drive through pick-up and could not believe the response.

“The number of customers expanded until we had more than our usual in-person and online market combined,” Market Manager Relinda Walker said.

Market directors say they feel more people are comfortable coming out to a public event, especially outdoors. They will continue the online market. But Walker says she’s hearing excitement from people who’ve missed Saturday mornings.

“Oh, I’ll still buy my groceries from Market2Go, but I want to come out and see people, talk to vendors and look at the produce in person,” Walker said.

She says many are thankful to have another tasty piece of their summer routine return.

It kicks off early Saturday morning and will run Saturdays through November.

