First of three ‘One Chatham’ initiative seminars held Friday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Ports Authority is looking to enlist the services of local minority and women-owned businesses.

The first of three seminars was Friday and it’s being coordinated by the ports and Chatham County.

The series of workshops is part of the “One Chatham” initiative started by Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis. And it’s meant to give local minority, women business enterprises the tools they need to work with the Georgia Ports Authority.

“As we look for recovery out of COVID, and as we plan for ‘One Chatham’ and getting everyone on the same page, that’s why we’re here today,” Chairman Ellis said.

Chairman Ellis says he views the Ports as the “big brother” to the community, able to look out for small, local businesses by offering them opportunities.

“We know that the Georgia Port is a multi-billion dollar enterprise. But they need services too, to help them get their job done. And so, this is Chatham County’s attempt to be a part of that,” Chairman Ellis said.

Ellis points out the county is merely facilitating these seminars, and that the port has staff able to walk local, small business owners through the steps they need to know to bid for port-related jobs.

He says the county and ports have already reached out to 140 M/WBE’s in the community about these seminars.

“I need them to respond to the email they got from the Georgia Ports Authority. I need them to respond to the email they got from the County, letting them know that we are having these seminars and that we are trying to help,” Chairman Ellis said.

Friday was the first of three seminars for small, local business owners. The others will be announced shortly.

