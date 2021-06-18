Sky Cams
FRIDAY | Watching a wetter weekend forecast

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a pretty nice one out there with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s in many inland spots, around 70° on the west side of Savannah and mid to upper 70s along the immediate coastline. It is a dry and mostly clear morning.

Some patchy fog is possible through 7:30 a.m.

Clouds will increase a bit this afternoon with a high temperature around 90° away from the beach. Spotty shower and storms may impact communities southwest of Savannah late this afternoon and evening.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND -

Wetter weather arrives this weekend as the remnants of what is forecast to become Tropical Storm Claudette moves through the southern United States. Locally, scattered downpours are in the forecast Saturday - especially later afternoon and evening. The chance of rain increases further Sunday. A couple strong, to severe, storms are possible Sunday; a First Alert Weather Day. Simply, keep an eye on the forecast and have a way(s) to get severe weather alerts. We’ll be fine-tuning Sunday’s forecast as we get closer.

A chance of scattered downpours lingers through the middle of next week. In fact, COVERAGE of rain may be greater early next week than it is Sunday as the tropical remnants pass to our north.

Have a great Friday,

Cutter

