Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ launches hair product line, inspired by her own hair challenges

The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair has launched a new hair product line.
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair has launched a new hair product line.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tessica Brown is known on the internet for using Gorilla Glue in her hair when she ran out of hairspray. Now, she has her own hair care line, inspired by the hair challenges she’s faced this year.

Brown posted a video on Instagram announcing her new “Forever Hair” products. In the video, she says she’s been working with professionals to develop a hair growth oil.

After struggling with hair and scalp damage after getting the Gorilla Glue removed, she started using the oil and says she is seeing growth in just a few months.

In addition to the oil, you know she had to add some products to keep your hair in place. Appropriately named, she has a Forever Hold hairspray and strongly advises against using Gorilla Glue.

“Bad, bad, bad idea,” Brown said in a TikTok video she posted in February after using the glue on her hair. “Y’all look. My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move. I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move. Stiff where? Ma hair.”

If hair products aren’t your thing, Brown included a clothing line with the tagline, “bonded for life,” which quickly sold out.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicle stolen, shots fired after chase ends at Victory Drive, Bee Road
One person died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Savannah.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on MLK Blvd. in Savannah
St. Joseph’s/Candler, police investigating after hospital’s computer network hit by ransomware
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Shooting on Shellcracker Rd. Wednesday night in Jesup.
Two women injured in Wayne Co. shooting

Latest News

City of Savannah drone view
Savannah mayor to announce new initiative in campaign to address gun violence
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
LIVE: Biden to announce 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
Motive sought for fatal string of Arizona freeway shootings
Chatham County officials warn traces of fentanyl are being found on pills.
Overdose deaths spike in Chatham County; officials blame border crisis