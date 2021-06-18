Landscapers help cleanup Statesboro cemetery

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews began cleaning up a private cemetery in Statesboro this week. Owners say the grounds went neglected, in part, because people were burying loved ones there without getting approval.

A little mowing and a little trimming go a long way in the A.C. Dunlap Cemetery. But the attorney for the owner says the issues under the ground remain.

Landscapers took down tall grass, while looking out for grave markers hidden underneath. An attorney for the cemetery’s out-of-state owner says the landscaping had gone unkept after the previous caretaker died last year.

He says the owners had been searching for someone new they could trust to maintain the grounds but also keep the gates locked. The owner contends some local funeral homes have buried people there without paying or without any guidelines as to grave locations.

“We’re talking at least 40 bodies buried there in the last five years without permission, without authorization, and without payment. That equates to over $40,000,” said Daniel Crumby, the owner’s attorney.

He says the funds from those burials would have helped with groundskeeping costs. Meanwhile, the issue remains under police investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.