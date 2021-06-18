Man arrested for murder in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill Police say they arrested a man for aggravated assault and murder early Friday morning.

Officers say they arrested Richard Dodson without incident near his home in the Waterford Subdivision. They say the homicide happened Thursday night in the city limits but did not specify where.

We do know that the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office assisted Richmond Hill Police with the arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call the Richmond Hill Police Department tip line at 912-459-2878.

