Savannah mayor to announce new initiative in campaign to address gun violence
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will hold a news conference Friday to announce another initiative in the campaign to address gun violence in the city.
The initiative is called “Mission Minded Men.”
The city says the initiative is being unveiled to coincide with Father’s Day.
The news conference is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
