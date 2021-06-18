Sky Cams
Weeping Time Coalition holds prayer vigil to bring awareness to crime

By WTOC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Because of crime in Savannah, the group fighting to stop a homeless shelter from being built near the historic Weeping Time property is on the move.

The group, who has now joined forces with three other organizations to form the Weeping Time Coalition, held a prayer vigil and march near the property. The coalition is devoted to trying to save the land where, back in 1859, a two-day-long sale of 436 enslaved people took place in what is now known as West Savannah.

They are expanding their mission to speak out about crime.

“Both of them involve cruelty to humanity. They involved people who are in control of others doing things to one another,” said Rev. Leonard Small with the Weeping Time Coalition.

The group also applauded Congress for making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Leaders say they hope that will inspire city council to also vote to preserve the Weeping Times land.

Weeping Time Coalition holds prayer vigil to bring awareness to crime
