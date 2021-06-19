Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired incident on Parris Island Gateway in Burton

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shots fired incident on Parris Island Gateway in Burton.

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots being exchanged between two vehicles. When deputies arrived, they found those involved had left the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies Deputies found numerous cartridge casings in the road on Parris Island Gateway near St. Paul’s Church Road. That area remains closed while deputies collect the casings.

An increased law enforcement presence can be expected in the area over the next few hours.

Anyone with information should call 911.

