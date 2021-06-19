First Alert: Showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers with some embedded lightning are heading into the Coastal Empire late this afternoon.

Heads up if you have evening plans! A band of showers with embedded lighting is moving toward the northeast into the Coastal Empire. pic.twitter.com/WfJKRuMdoP — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) June 19, 2021

If you have evening plans, have your rain gear with you, especially if you are west of I-95. The biggest threat this evening will be rain, but we could see wind gusts pick up within this convection. A strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out this evening. Cloud cover will remain overhead this evening and through the overnight hours.

Tropical Depression Claudette’s center of circulation is over western Alabama with max sustained wind at 35 miles per hour. This low will track into Georgia Sunday morning, increasing the severe weather threat for The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Bands of convection will move overhead starting in the morning and lasting throughout the day. Heavy rain, brief gusty wind, and a tornado or two are all possible.

It will also be a breezy day, with gusts over 30 miles per hour possible. Make sure you have the “alerts” turned on in the WTOC Weather App. There will be periods of dry time throughout the day, with the rain not completely moving out into early Monday morning. What’s left of Claudette will be moving away from up toward the North Carolina coast before moving offshore to our north.

Some roads will still be wet Monday morning during the commute as we enter back into a more summer-like pattern. Afternoon highs reach the lower 90s Monday afternoon. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely each day throughout the work week with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

