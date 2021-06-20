Sky Cams
Communities across the Coastal Empire celebrate Juneteenth.(WTOC)
By Bria Bolden
Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday was a day filled with music, dancing and unity to celebrate history. Counties, cities and communities around the Coastal Empire gathered to celebrate Juneteenth.

From continuing years-long traditions in Savannah with the Daughters of Mary Magdalene, to commemorating the historic wade-ins on Tybee Island, to Bulloch and Bryan Counties, people celebrated its history made then and now.

“We had no idea when we were planning, that we would be celebrating a federal holiday. I do believe it’s a step in the right direction, some progress, we’re going to celebrate all that we can,” said Adrienne Jackson, Bryan County NAACP.

The celebration isn’t new for E93 & Magic 103.9 but it was the first of many for the Bryan County NAACP and Garden City.

“We want to bring in unity for the community. We want to make sure everybody feels involved, everyone understands the significance of this day. It’s not just a color day, it’s for everybody, and that’s what makes it so great and so significant to us,” said Councilwoman Natalyn Morris.

And it was another first for the Savannah African Art Museum, who like many came together Saturday hoping to honor the past and celebrate the future.

“This recognition and this holiday is a step moving forward. It’s going to be talked about more often. Hopefully, there will be more in the classrooms,” said Lisa Jackson, Education Coordinator of the Savannah African Art Museum.

If you missed Saturday’s Juneteenth celebrations, there a few happening in Chatham County on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

