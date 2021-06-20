CORE hosts vaccine clinic at Savannah church on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Health care providers and volunteers continue to put shots in arms. The Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, is one group you may have seen going around the community to help with COVID-19 vaccinations.

A couple dozen people were able to get vaccinated on Sunday because of CORE. CORE says they’ve been able to vaccinate thousands of people throughout the state of Georgia by bringing vaccines to the community.

On Sunday, they gave out Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines to families at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church in Savannah. CORE Assistant Site Supervisor Tiffany Bostick says it was the group’s first time at a church and hope to continue to meet people where they are.

“It’s really expanded beyond what we thought initially and as long as we continue to get sites up, establishments where they say ‘Hey we want you here! We have a big presence in the community, and we think our community will be open to it,’ we’ll be there,” said Bostick.

If you want to get your vaccine, CORE is at the Savannah Civic Center on Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

