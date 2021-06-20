Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

First Alert: Claudette prompting showers, gusty wind

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 is a First Alert Weather Day.
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 is a First Alert Weather Day.(WTOC (custom credit))
By Andrew Gorton
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Depression Claudette continues to bring in tropical moisture over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this afternoon. In addition to the wind, bands of showers and thunderstorms have been responsible for knocking trees down this afternoon.

Outside of these thunderstorms, wind gusts over 30 miles per hour have been recorded. Make sure your devices are charged and that you have multiple ways to receive alerts in case your power goes out! The threat for isolated heavy rain, widespread breezy conditions and an isolated tornado or two continues into our Sunday evening as Tropical Depression Claudette’s center of circulation passes to our north.

The window for the stronger storms is open now through dinnertime. These will be isolated, but they have the potential of producing straight-line wind up to 55 miles per hour and an isolated tornado or two.

Showers begin to clear after dinner, but will linger over our Lowcountry communities through the late-evening. A few showers stick around overnight as most of our roads begin to dry out for our Monday morning commute.

Temperatures return to the lower 90s Monday afternoon with a spotty chance for afternoon showers and storms.

A typical summertime pattern settles in this week with daily rain chances around through the work week.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge reopened after closure for ‘person in distress’
Richmond Hill Police say they arrested a man for aggravated assault and murder in connection to...
Man arrested for murder in Richmond Hill
WPD to review use-of-force arrest after fight breaks out near music venue
2 bodies recovered from plane crash in the St. Marys River
Chatham County officials warn traces of fentanyl are being found on pills.
Overdose deaths spike in Chatham County; officials blame border crisis
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired incident on Parris Island Gateway in Burton

Latest News

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 is a First Alert Weather Day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Few severe storms possible as Claudette passes north
First Alert Weather
SUNDAY | Keep an eye on the forecast; a few severe storms are possible
Heavy rain and street flooding are possible
VIDEO | Risk of severe weather as Claudette passes north
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday