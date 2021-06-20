First Alert: Claudette prompting showers, gusty wind

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Depression Claudette continues to bring in tropical moisture over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this afternoon. In addition to the wind, bands of showers and thunderstorms have been responsible for knocking trees down this afternoon.

It has been windy today, especially within these thunderstorms! Wind caused a tree to fall on Holland Road earlier this afternoon. Be careful if you have to be on the roads! pic.twitter.com/ZTClz7Wq9h — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) June 20, 2021

Outside of these thunderstorms, wind gusts over 30 miles per hour have been recorded. Make sure your devices are charged and that you have multiple ways to receive alerts in case your power goes out! The threat for isolated heavy rain, widespread breezy conditions and an isolated tornado or two continues into our Sunday evening as Tropical Depression Claudette’s center of circulation passes to our north.

It has been a windy day with gusts close to 40mph. pic.twitter.com/wQK3TjYgtr — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) June 20, 2021

The window for the stronger storms is open now through dinnertime. These will be isolated, but they have the potential of producing straight-line wind up to 55 miles per hour and an isolated tornado or two.

Showers begin to clear after dinner, but will linger over our Lowcountry communities through the late-evening. A few showers stick around overnight as most of our roads begin to dry out for our Monday morning commute.

Temperatures return to the lower 90s Monday afternoon with a spotty chance for afternoon showers and storms.

A typical summertime pattern settles in this week with daily rain chances around through the work week.

