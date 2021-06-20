Sky Cams
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Few severe storms possible as Claudette passes north

By Cutter Martin
Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Bands of showers and storms are forecast to rotate around Tropical Depression Claudette and through our area. A few, embedded, severe storms are possible.

THREATS | There is a risk of torrential rain and street flooding with heavier thunderstorms that manage to develop through this afternoon. The strongest storms will also be capable of producing wind gusts between 40 and 60 MPH, as well as isolated tornadoes.

TIMING | Spotty rain is already falling across the area at 9 a.m. More organized rain and storms should filter in from the west by lunch-time and gradually shift eastward through the day. The threat of severe weather peaks between 4 and 8 p.m., or so, across the Savannah Metro.

ACTIONS | As you go about your Father’s Day, have at least one way to receive severe weather alerts. Multiple ways to be alerted to severe weather is ideal. If you’re out-and-about, remain aware that severe weather is possible. You may need to pull over to seek safe shelter if a strong or severe storm happens to be impacting your immediate area.

Nasty storms and severe weather - wind gusts to 60 MPH, isolated tornadoes – will not be evenly spread today. It is important to remember, while ingredients are favorable for severe weather across the entire area, only a few spots will actually be impacted by stronger-than-“normal” storms at any one point in time. Weather conditions may change, quickly, across a relatively small area.

The WTOC Weather Team will keep you updated through the day on TV, at wtoc.com/weather and in the WTOC Weather App.

