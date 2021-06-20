Former Liberty County, UGA star Richard LeCounte settling in as an NFL rookie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTOC) - Back on May 1, former Liberty County football star Richard LeCounte was drafted to the Cleveland Browns. Now, he is adjusting to life as an NFL rookie.

Back on Halloween night 2020, the then-Georgia safety was injured in a dirt bike accident that all but ended his season. He may have lost some NFL interest that night, but he says he never lost faith that he would play in the National Football League.

“Obviously I fell down on the draft boards because of the accident and things like that, but I really wasn’t worried about those things, you know? I knew God would work that out, and that I would have a shot and a chance, and you know, when I got that call, it felt like I was the first pick of the first round,” LeCounte recalled. “Obviously I was just excited to be there and be ready to go.”

Now reporting for optional team activities, or OTAs, with the Browns who drafted LeCounte in the fifth round at pick 169, he says for the first time since that night he feels like himself out there again.

“It’s probably the first time since my accident that I actually feel 100 percent moving around and doing things, so I’m feeling pretty confident in my movements,” LeCounte added. “I feel better.”

He says for a kid growing up in South Georgia and watching the Dawgs every weekend, he’ll never take Saturdays at Sanford Stadium for granted.

“That was the best time of my life honestly, being in Athens and just being around all the great people and the things there and learning about the traditions that Georgia has, my education, everything that I’m able to stand on to this day, you know, I’m very thankful and, you know, blessed to be a part of a great fan base like Georgia,” said LeCounte.

More than anything, LeCounte says he’s proud to represent Liberty County on the national stage.

LeCounte and the Browns open their preseason down in Jacksonville against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in August.

