Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Former Liberty County, UGA star Richard LeCounte settling in as an NFL rookie

Back on May 1, former Liberty County football star Richard LeCounte was drafted to the Cleveland Browns. Now, he is adjusting to life as an NFL rookie.
Former Liberty County and University of Georgia star Richard LeCounte at the Cleveland Browns...
Former Liberty County and University of Georgia star Richard LeCounte at the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp.(WOIO)
By Lyndsey Gough
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTOC) - Back on May 1, former Liberty County football star Richard LeCounte was drafted to the Cleveland Browns. Now, he is adjusting to life as an NFL rookie.

Back on Halloween night 2020, the then-Georgia safety was injured in a dirt bike accident that all but ended his season. He may have lost some NFL interest that night, but he says he never lost faith that he would play in the National Football League.

“Obviously I fell down on the draft boards because of the accident and things like that, but I really wasn’t worried about those things, you know? I knew God would work that out, and that I would have a shot and a chance, and you know, when I got that call, it felt like I was the first pick of the first round,” LeCounte recalled. “Obviously I was just excited to be there and be ready to go.”

Now reporting for optional team activities, or OTAs, with the Browns who drafted LeCounte in the fifth round at pick 169, he says for the first time since that night he feels like himself out there again.

“It’s probably the first time since my accident that I actually feel 100 percent moving around and doing things, so I’m feeling pretty confident in my movements,” LeCounte added. “I feel better.”

He says for a kid growing up in South Georgia and watching the Dawgs every weekend, he’ll never take Saturdays at Sanford Stadium for granted.

“That was the best time of my life honestly, being in Athens and just being around all the great people and the things there and learning about the traditions that Georgia has, my education, everything that I’m able to stand on to this day, you know, I’m very thankful and, you know, blessed to be a part of a great fan base like Georgia,” said LeCounte.

More than anything, LeCounte says he’s proud to represent Liberty County on the national stage.

LeCounte and the Browns open their preseason down in Jacksonville against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in August.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge reopened after closure for ‘person in distress’
Richmond Hill Police say they arrested a man for aggravated assault and murder in connection to...
Man arrested for murder in Richmond Hill
Police vehicle stolen, shots fired after chase ends at Victory Drive, Bee Road
St. Joseph’s/Candler, police investigating after hospital’s computer network hit by ransomware
Chatham County officials warn traces of fentanyl are being found on pills.
Overdose deaths spike in Chatham County; officials blame border crisis

Latest News

Garrick Higgo wins The Palmetto Championship at Congaree
Garrick Higgo wins The Palmetto Championship at Congaree
Garrick Higgo, of South Africa, hits off the third tee during the final round of the Palmetto...
South Africa’s Higgo wins Palmetto Championship at Congaree
Alums of the Congaree Global Golf Initiative were back at the club to watch The Palmetto...
Congaree Global Golf Initiative alums attend Palmetto Championship
The Goodyear Blimp flies above The Palmetto Championship at Congaree.
Goodyear Blimp flies above the S.C. Lowcountry for Palmetto Championship at Congaree