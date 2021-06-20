Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Tybee Island celebrates Juneteenth with annual wade-in

By Mariah Congedo
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Families, friends and current and former city officials gathered on Tybee Island’s North Beach Saturday for their annual wade-in ceremony to commemorate Juneteenth, the first year the City of Tybee Island formally celebrated the holiday.

“I thought today was one of the best celebrations I had ever seen,” said Edna Jackson, former mayor of the City of Savannah.

Tybee Island’s Juneteenth celebration was organized by the Tybee MLK Organization and many say this year the event was even more special.

“It is a celebration on them making a decision to make Juneteenth a holiday,” said Jackson.

Just days ago President Joe Biden signed a bill declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday. It’s also the first Juneteenth since the City of Tybee Island made it an official city holiday.

“For me, it means it’s a step in the right direction that we are finally recognizing something that a lot of African-Americans kind of already knew. We’ve always known about Juneteenth and kind of celebrated it. But now I no longer have to explain what Juneteenth is and why I would like to maybe take the day off and volunteer in my local community or do some kind of event like this,” said attendee Cecili Reid.

In the 1960s a group of young advocates, including former City of Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson, went into the water at North Beach to protest the segregated beach.

“I thought today is a time where you can reminisce about what went on back in the day, but you also have to think about where we’re going in the future,” said Jackson.

The group was led into the water by Gullah Geechee storyteller Patt Gunn for the third year in a row. Cecili Reid says she enjoyed that the celebration paid homage to what Juneteenth is all about.

“It’s important that it’s not just for African-Americans, it’s for everyone else to learn. There’s some things that people haven’t heard of ever before, so learning about the Gullah Geechee and learning about how Sherman came through Georgia and burned everything down. Some of that stuff isn’t taught in our schools,” said Reid.

Tybee Island’s celebration continued after the wade-in with an African Art Exhibit at The Guard House and an Arts Festival on the pier.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge reopened after closure for ‘person in distress’
Richmond Hill Police say they arrested a man for aggravated assault and murder in connection to...
Man arrested for murder in Richmond Hill
Police vehicle stolen, shots fired after chase ends at Victory Drive, Bee Road
St. Joseph’s/Candler, police investigating after hospital’s computer network hit by ransomware
Chatham County officials warn traces of fentanyl are being found on pills.
Overdose deaths spike in Chatham County; officials blame border crisis

Latest News

Communities across the Coastal Empire celebrate Juneteenth.
Communities across the Coastal Empire celebrate Juneteenth
Tybee Island celebrates Juneteenth with annual wade-in
Tybee Island celebrates Juneteenth with annual wade-in
LIVE: Interview with Marilyn Jackson, organizer of Savannah's oldest Juneteenth celebration
LIVE: Interview with Marilyn Jackson, organizer of Savannah's oldest Juneteenth celebration
Savannah mayor announces new initiative in campaign to address gun violence