SUNDAY | Keep an eye on the forecast; a few severe storms are possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Bands of showers and storms are forecast to rotate around Tropical Depression Claudette and through our area this afternoon and evening. A few, embedded, severe storms are possible.

The stormiest weather is expected between 4 and 8 p.m. or so.

Nasty storms and severe weather - wind gusts to 60 MPH, isolated tornadoes – will not be evenly spread today. It is important to remember, that while ingredients are favorable for severe weather across the entire area, only a few spots will be impacted by stronger-than-“normal” storms at any one point in time. Weather conditions may change, quickly, across a relatively small area.

A lingering chance of downpours lasts through the start of the new work-week.

