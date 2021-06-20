Sky Cams
SUNDAY | Keep an eye on the forecast; a few severe storms are possible

By Cutter Martin
Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Bands of showers and storms are forecast to rotate around Tropical Depression Claudette and through our area this afternoon and evening. A few, embedded, severe storms are possible.

The stormiest weather is expected between 4 and 8 p.m. or so.

Nasty storms and severe weather - wind gusts to 60 MPH, isolated tornadoes – will not be evenly spread today. It is important to remember, that while ingredients are favorable for severe weather across the entire area, only a few spots will be impacted by stronger-than-“normal” storms at any one point in time. Weather conditions may change, quickly, across a relatively small area.

The WTOC Weather Team will keep you updated through the day on TV, at wtoc.com/weather and in the WTOC Weather App.

A lingering chance of downpours lasts through the start of the new work-week.

Best,

Cutter

