Two kayakers rescued near Broad River in Beaufort County

Burton Fire District and Beaufort Water Search & Rescue rescue two kayakers near the Broad River.
Burton Fire District and Beaufort Water Search & Rescue rescue two kayakers near the Broad River.(Burton Fire District)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two kayakers were rescued by members of Burton Fire District and Beaufort Water Search & Rescue near the Broad River on Sunday, according to a tweet from Burton Fire.

Burton Fire says wind, the river’s current and rough waters prevented the kayakers from returning to the shore.

This was the second water rescue Beaufort Water Search & Rescue responded to on Sunday due to people not being able to return to shore, according to the tweet.

