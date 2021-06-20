Two kayakers rescued near Broad River in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two kayakers were rescued by members of Burton Fire District and Beaufort Water Search & Rescue near the Broad River on Sunday, according to a tweet from Burton Fire.

#BurtonFD @BeaufortSC_EMS assisted Beaufort Water Search & Rescue who rescued two kayakers by the Broad River who were unable to return to shore due to wind, current, & rough waters. This was the 2nd water rescue call today for BWSR involving people unable to return to shore. pic.twitter.com/ynyMhizYtu — BurtonFire_SC (@BurtonFD_SC) June 20, 2021

Burton Fire says wind, the river’s current and rough waters prevented the kayakers from returning to the shore.

This was the second water rescue Beaufort Water Search & Rescue responded to on Sunday due to people not being able to return to shore, according to the tweet.

