1 killed, 4 injured in crash on I-95 in McIntosh Co.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the driver of the vehicle apparently lost control while traveling northbound on the interstate. GSP is investigating what may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were flown to the hospital via helicopter while two others were transported by ambulance.

The crash occurred Monday morning near Exit 57.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

