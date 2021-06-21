Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

$300 federal unemployment benefits ending this week

By Sloane O'Cone
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week is the last week for federal unemployment benefits in both Georgia and South Carolina. Earlier this year the American Rescue Plan authorized $300 extra in federal weekly benefits on top of state benefits. But starting Saturday that will change.

The biggest thing to know is that the benefits aren’t ending entirely. There will still be federal unemployment checks up for grabs. What is changing is the dollar amount of those benefits. And the requirements to get them.

This is the last week that loose requirements make thousands eligible for a $300 unemployment check. After the 26th the new requirements to receive $150 weekly is to be able, available and actively seeking work. The changes come with fewer COVID restrictions, businesses opening and a worker shortage.

“As soon as that first stimulus check came in the guys from there were like psh *claps hands*,” said Ramiro Galvan, owner of El Ray.

The Georgia Department of Labor has paid more than $22 billion in state and federal benefits in the past 15 months.

”A lot of people didn’t want to work and the ones who did show up they were just showing out with a little piece of paper saying I show up to work will you sign for me,” said Galvan.

Stricter requirements to bring people back to the workforce.

Numbers from May show 61.8 percent of people are old enough and are actively seeking work. Relatively the same as 61.7 percent last October. Across the CSRA there have been nearly 84 percent less claims from last April. But still in Burke County 211 people, Columbia County 824, Richmond County 2,218, all reliant on these checks.

Local business owners recognize their employees hard work.

“Even though I’m one of the owners I’m nothing without my employees I’m nothing without my team,” said Galvan. “If anybody is looking for a job we’re here *big laugh* and just go anywhere in this isle and you’ll find a job.”

There are over 238,000 jobs listed on the Department of Labor’s websites. To register go on employgeorgia.com and submit your resume.

MORE: | Jobless rate falls once again in Georgia, South Carolina, but other states see an uptick

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 injured in crash on I-95 in McIntosh Co.
The 2016 conviction of Walter Moon has been reversed by the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Supreme Court of Georgia reverses conviction in Labor Day double homicide from 2012
Chatham County Police investigating shooting that injured two at southside hotel
FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
Kemp to decide if Juneteenth becomes Georgia holiday in 2022
Savannah Fire respond to house fire on 41 Street.
One adult, three children displaced after fire spreads from shed to home in Savannah

Latest News

Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family
Zayvion Moon
Arrest made in connection to shooting at graduation party in Grays Hill
Remote proceedings like the bond hearing for Richmond County murder suspect Jayden Ross, shown...
Georgia courts can continue holding remote proceedings
The Palmetto State is falling behind national percentages in terms of the number of people who...
SC trails nation in COVID vaccination rates
Summer pool safety tips
Summer pool safety tips