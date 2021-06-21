$300 federal unemployment benefits ending this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week is the last week for federal unemployment benefits in both Georgia and South Carolina. Earlier this year the American Rescue Plan authorized $300 extra in federal weekly benefits on top of state benefits. But starting Saturday that will change.

The biggest thing to know is that the benefits aren’t ending entirely. There will still be federal unemployment checks up for grabs. What is changing is the dollar amount of those benefits. And the requirements to get them.

This is the last week that loose requirements make thousands eligible for a $300 unemployment check. After the 26th the new requirements to receive $150 weekly is to be able, available and actively seeking work. The changes come with fewer COVID restrictions, businesses opening and a worker shortage.

“As soon as that first stimulus check came in the guys from there were like psh *claps hands*,” said Ramiro Galvan, owner of El Ray.

The Georgia Department of Labor has paid more than $22 billion in state and federal benefits in the past 15 months.

”A lot of people didn’t want to work and the ones who did show up they were just showing out with a little piece of paper saying I show up to work will you sign for me,” said Galvan.

Stricter requirements to bring people back to the workforce.

Numbers from May show 61.8 percent of people are old enough and are actively seeking work. Relatively the same as 61.7 percent last October. Across the CSRA there have been nearly 84 percent less claims from last April. But still in Burke County 211 people, Columbia County 824, Richmond County 2,218, all reliant on these checks.

Local business owners recognize their employees hard work.

“Even though I’m one of the owners I’m nothing without my employees I’m nothing without my team,” said Galvan. “If anybody is looking for a job we’re here *big laugh* and just go anywhere in this isle and you’ll find a job.”

There are over 238,000 jobs listed on the Department of Labor’s websites. To register go on employgeorgia.com and submit your resume.

