3rd Infantry Division holds Change of Command ceremony

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The 3rd Infantry Division held a Change of Command ceremony Monday morning at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart.

The change of command is between outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto Jr., and incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Charles D.

Costanza.

The new commander says that he is happy to be back home.

“Ill tell you, when we drove across the boarder into Georgia it was like coming home. Because we spent four years in Fort Benen, two years in the divisions, and its just great to be back, really back home,” said Maj. Constanza.

Maj. Costanza also says that his goal is to build on what Major General Aguto has already put in place.

