Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

By Associated Press
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
Kemp to decide if Juneteenth becomes Georgia holiday in 2022
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 is a First Alert Weather Day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Few severe storms possible as Claudette passes north
Savannah celebrates Juneteenth on Saturday.
Savannah community reacts to Juneteenth being recognized as a federal holiday
The 2016 conviction of Walter Moon has been reversed by the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Supreme Court of Georgia reverses conviction in Labor Day double homicide from 2012
Contraband seized at Calhoun State Prison when suspects attempted to smuggle it in over the...
Calhoun Co. sheriff: 20 arrested trying to get contraband into prison in last week

Latest News

Chatham County Police investigating shooting that injured two at southside hotel
Amy Sutherland, the mother of Jamal Sutherland, called Monday for criminal charges to be filed...
Group rallies for charges in Jamal Sutherland’s death
Meredith Steele started a TikTok challenge to raise money for the LGBTQ community.
Viral TikTok challenge raises money for server, LGBTQ kids
Meredith Steele started a TikTok challenge to raise money for the LGBTQ community.
Viral TikTok challenge raises money for LGBTQ kids