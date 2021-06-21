Applications open for Savannah Youth Council
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah is encouraging all local 8th graders to get involved in their community and join the Savannah Youth Council.
This program gives students a firsthand glimpse at the inner workings of City Government.
You can apply online.
For more information or assistance with your application, call 912.651.6520 or email syc@savannahga.gov.
