Applications open for Savannah Youth Council

Savannah, Ga.
Savannah, Ga.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah is encouraging all local 8th graders to get involved in their community and join the Savannah Youth Council.

This program gives students a firsthand glimpse at the inner workings of City Government.

You can apply online.

For more information or assistance with your application, call 912.651.6520 or email syc@savannahga.gov.

