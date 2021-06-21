Arrest made in May fatal shooting on Keystone Dr. on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the May 29 fatal shooting of Anthony Rivers Jr. on Keystone Drive.

Stephan Polite, 31, was arrested Monday in connection to the fatal shooting.

Monday morning, investigators provided details of the case to a Beaufort County magistrate, who issued warrants for Polite’s arrest for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Investigators located Stephan Polite at a residence on St. Helena Island on Monday afternoon, where he was taken into custody for the two arrest warrants without incident.

Polite remains at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

