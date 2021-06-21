Sky Cams
Burton Fire reminding boaters to practice safety on the water

By Tyler Manion
Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Summer weather can bring quick changes to conditions out on the water, like in popular recreation areas in the Lowcountry.

Tourist season directly correlates with hurricane season, and that means a lot of people are on the waters that don’t really know what to do with paddles like this. This can cause some dangerous situations, as we saw this past weekend.

Twice in the Lowcountry on Sunday, water rescue efforts were necessary.

“Early yesterday afternoon we got a 911 call about a possible kayaker in distress off the broad river bridge. Burton fire district responded along with Beaufort water and rescue, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS,” Burton Fire District Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

The people were rescued safely, but Capt. Byrne has advice to avoid situations like this as hurricane season continues.

“People just need to prepare, like I said before the weather doesn’t have to be on us or be close for us to start getting the impacts and our waterways are very tricky so check with the locals who’ve done it before, check weather advisories, know the good places to go and very important if you’re going out kayaking in particular, let someone know where you’re going and what time you’re due to return,” Capt. Byrne said.

One of those locals who knows his way around the Lowcountry’s waters is Timothy James Lovett, an 11-year veteran kayak tour guide. He says it can be tricky for tourists.

“We have tidal water. We have an 8 foot tide swing that changes every few hours. Sometimes people go into the marsh and sometimes they come out there is no water, so that’s a rule that all the locals know that sometimes people visiting do not,” Lovett said.

Lovett said during hurricanes or even just thunderstorms this time of year, it gets rough out on the water really quick.

“The water can go from flat and calm to a washing machine in no time, especially when the wind kicks up,” Lovett said.

Local experts say to bring your phone out in a plastic bag in case you do need to call 911.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

