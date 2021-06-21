Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Camden Co. EMA posts warning about increase in overdoses

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Camden County Emergency Management put out an urgent warning over the weekend.

They say that on Friday evening emergency services responded to several reports of unconscious or unresponsive people.

First responders performed multiple life saving techniques including the emergency administration of Narcan. Unfortunately, not all the victims were able to be revived.

EMA determined that each instance was caused using illegal recreational narcotics laced with a deadly amount of Fentanyl.

Urgent Message from Camden County Emergency Management and Camden County public safety partners: On the evening of...

Posted by Camden County EMA on Saturday, June 19, 2021

Investigation into these incidents has revealed that an unknown person, or persons, had recently distributed these deadly mixes of narcotics into our community.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, EMA asks that you reach out to your local law enforcements.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
Kemp to decide if Juneteenth becomes Georgia holiday in 2022
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 is a First Alert Weather Day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Few severe storms possible as Claudette passes north
Savannah celebrates Juneteenth on Saturday.
Savannah community reacts to Juneteenth being recognized as a federal holiday
Contraband seized at Calhoun State Prison when suspects attempted to smuggle it in over the...
Calhoun Co. sheriff: 20 arrested trying to get contraband into prison in last week
Richmond Hill Police say they arrested a man for aggravated assault and murder in connection to...
Man arrested for murder in Richmond Hill

Latest News

CORE hosts vaccine clinic at Savannah church on Sunday
CORE hosts vaccine clinic at Savannah church on Sunday
CORE held a vaccine clinic at a church in Savannah on Sunday.
CORE hosts vaccine clinic at Savannah church on Sunday
Chatham County officials warn traces of fentanyl are being found on pills.
Overdose deaths spike in Chatham County; officials blame border crisis
In a recent COVID-19 virtual meeting, Spearman encouraged student athletes to get vaccinated...
Parents livid with SC Superintendent of Education, “peer pressuring” children to get vaccinated