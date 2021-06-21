Camden Co. EMA posts warning about increase in overdoses

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Camden County Emergency Management put out an urgent warning over the weekend.

They say that on Friday evening emergency services responded to several reports of unconscious or unresponsive people.

First responders performed multiple life saving techniques including the emergency administration of Narcan. Unfortunately, not all the victims were able to be revived.

EMA determined that each instance was caused using illegal recreational narcotics laced with a deadly amount of Fentanyl.

Urgent Message from Camden County Emergency Management and Camden County public safety partners: On the evening of... Posted by Camden County EMA on Saturday, June 19, 2021

Investigation into these incidents has revealed that an unknown person, or persons, had recently distributed these deadly mixes of narcotics into our community.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, EMA asks that you reach out to your local law enforcements.

