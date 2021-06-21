Chatham County Police investigating shooting that injured two at southside hotel

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating a shooting that injured two at a hotel on Savannah’s southside, according to a release from the department.

Officers arrived at the La Quinta Inn on Gateway Boulevard South around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. The officers found evidence that a shooting had occurred in the parking lot behind the hotel. Police say they learned two gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries had arrived at a nearby hospital by private vehicle.

The victims told the officers that they arrived in the parking lot to meet a group of people, according to the release. Four men arrived and began shooting at the victims, who left the scene in their vehicle.

Chatham County detectives are working to identify suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

