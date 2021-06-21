Coastal Health District holding free HIV testing events

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The first of several free HIV testing events is underway in the Richmond Hill Public Library parking lot.

It will last until 2 p.m. on Monday. The testing events being held this week are leading up to National HIV Testing Day on June 27.

This is one of five events that are going to be held in several counties throughout the Coastal Health District this week. When people come to one, they can expect a fast and simple testing process.

“Make sure you know your status,” Coastal Health District Health Educator Ricky Perkins said.

Perkins said they’re hoping for big turnouts and that these events will spark more conversation about HIV.

“You wouldn’t believe how much I hear people say the wrong thing or they’re very ignorant about the matter at hand,” he said.

According to the Coastal Health District, there are more than 2,700 people in the Coastal Health District who are living with HIV. Perkins says these pop up testing sites often make people feel more comfortable about getting tested.

“I hear people say all the time, ‘well, I don’t want to go to the health department, or I don’t want to come because I may see someone I know.’ When you have events like these to take advantage of this is a lot more private. Get in, get out a lot quicker,” Perkins said.

When people show up to the event, they’ll fill out some paperwork and be given an Insti HIV-1/HIV-2 Antibody test. Perkins says test results are available in just one minute. If someone tests positive, they’ll then be led in the direction of care and treatment.

“It’s a finger prick and we draw your blood, drop it in the solution, shake it up, pour it inside the test and in 60 seconds it should be done,” Perkins said.

People who come to the events will also be given swag bags full of goodies.

“We have these swag bags with condoms, lubricants, pamphlets with information, as much education as we can give them, and we have some gift cards and some COVID-19 kits as well.”

For these testing events, people don’t need to have an appointment. No matter which testing event you go to you do not need to be a resident of the county it is in to get tested.

Events held by the Coastal Health District:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday, June 21 Richmond Hill Public Library, 9607 Ford Ave., Richmond Hill

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 22 Coastal Community Health Services, 106 Shoppers Way, Brunswick

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 23 Diversity Health Center, 303 Fraser Dr., Hinesville

7 – 11 p.m., Thursday, June 24 Star Castle, 550 Mall Blvd., Savannah

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, June 26 Chatham County Health Department, 1395 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah* *(Drive-through event)

