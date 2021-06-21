Sky Cams
Hilton Head Hospital details emergency plans for hurricane season

By Tyler Manion
Updated: 1 hour ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Claudette is on the move after bringing heavy rain and some damage across the Southeast over the weekend.

Now that hurricane season is in full swing, that doesn’t mean that preparations have stopped.

Hurricane season can be tough on everyone, including the systems that take care of the people who need the most help. WTOC spoke with one worker from Hilton Head Hospital who detailed what they have to do come an emergency.

“Being on an island there’s one way on and one way off and we are very limited if there was a strike directly to the hospital so out of precaution we always evacuate if the governor orders it and we do not ask people to stay in place because of that. We work very closely with the hospital association to find placement for our patients. We do have agreements in place with several hospitals as well, directly one on one,” said Kathy Diello, Facilities Management Coordinator Hilton Head Hospital.

She stated that the pandemic isn’t over yet so their protocols are actually very similar now to what they were last year during hurricane season.

