Independence Day celebration in Hardeeville this Saturday

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Hardeeville is hosting an Independence Day celebration on Saturday, June 26.

The 4th Off Main event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Richard Gray Recreation Complex Park. It is a free event.

There will be live music provided by Muddy Creek, food trucks, face painting, bounce houses, inflatable games, life size games of Jenga, Connect4, and more, with the night ending with a fireworks display.

The event is located behind the Hardeeville City Hall, 205 Main St. Hardeeville, SC 29927.

For more information, please call Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department at (843) 227-4089.

