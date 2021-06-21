Sky Cams
Independence Day celebration in Hardeeville this Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Hardeeville is hosting an Independence Day celebration on Saturday, June 26.

The 4th Off Main event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Richard Gray Recreation Complex Park. It is a free event.

There will be live music provided by Muddy Creek, food trucks, face painting, bounce houses, inflatable games, life size games of Jenga, Connect4, and more, with the night ending with a fireworks display.

The event is located behind the Hardeeville City Hall, 205 Main St. Hardeeville, SC 29927.

For more information, please call Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department at (843) 227-4089.

Veteran nonprofits team up to promote PTSD Awareness Month
Heads-Up Guidance Services selling raffle tickets for drawing July 5
LIVE: Splash in the Boro opens for 2021 summer season (Part 2)
LIVE: Splash in the Boro opens for 2021 summer season (Part 1)
