Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 6-21-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy first full day of Summer! Mother nature is on point today with temps near 90 and feeling a lot hotter with heat indices of 102° on Tybee, 100° in Beaufort, and 97° in Savannah. A few showers have developed in Tattnall County and will drift northeast throughout the afternoon. A few showers have developed in Tattnall County and will drift to the northeast and an isolated thunderstorm with the sea breeze can’t be ruled out along I-95 for the evening commute, otherwise a pretty “regular summer day”.

Claudette that brought the winds and heavy rain for some here rain is shifting off the North Carolina coast. The pressure difference still makes it breezy up and down our coastline; a small swell, moderate southwest winds, plus astronomical influences will yield a moderate risk of rip currents along the South Carolina beaches today.

Daybreak Tuesday we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and most of us will make it into work dry, but showers and some storms will be moving in from the west ahead of a cold front. The clouds will limit high temperatures into the low to middle 80s! Nice! There will be some morning showers, and some evening storms, possibly even a few reaching severe limits.

The front is expected to stall along the Georgia coast; and that means scattered showers and storms will form on Wednesday as well with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Bluffton, Beaufort, Hilton Head, Ridgeland, Sylvania have a better chance as staying dry due to the position of the front and drier air to the north.

Weak Atlantic high pressure will remain to our east while a weak coastal trough lingers along the coast, this will enhance the afternoon sea breeze shower chances and give them a little more “umph” than normal. Highs gradually warm back to 90° as we approach the weekend with a 30% chance of afternoon rain storms.

