Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Liberty County students gain work experience through Summer Youth Employment Program

By Amanda Aguilar
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that school is out, Liberty County has brought back its Summer Youth Employment Program. The program is structured to give area high school students job experience, while developing their soft skills. The teens say it’s one way they can get a head start in the workforce.

“I think this is a great opportunity to better my skills,” said Allison Ramirez, who is interning with SYEP.

It’s five weeks of gaining work experience, all while earning some extra cash.

“Make a little side money, that’s always a benefit,” said Gabriel Alvarado, who is an SYEP intern.

Sixteen Liberty County students are spending part of their summer working in various county departments as part of the Summer Youth Employment Program.

“Who knows, they may find themselves in government one day, or the county administrator, or the tax commissioner. That exposure opens those doors and those ideas for them,” Donald Lovette, Liberty County Commission Chairman.

Some of the teens are already working in departments they have an interest in.

“We’ve also been upgrading certain computers from operating system to operating system, and that’s been pretty fun too,” said Victor Roberson, an SYEP intern.

In just two weeks, these teens have learned valuable job skills.

“Setting my goals, how to professionally act in an office environment,” said Ramirez.

“Learning what EMA means, being a part of the group and what they do in their job,” said Keondra Gadson, an SYEP intern.

For Youth Coordinator Larry Murray, it’s encouraging to see the younger generation eager to get ahead of the game.

“For me, at a young age, I didn’t have this type of experience. Seeing them be able to get these jobs and learning how to work. The thing is, they’re able to tell if, after they get this job experience, they’re able to tell if they want to work this job or not. It’s giving them some experience out there and it’s actually exciting seeing them go through the process,” said Murray.

And for the teens, they say this program is setting them up for future success in whatever they choose as a career.

“It’ll build a habit of getting out there and applying yourself because if you don’t apply yourself, you will ultimately fail in the long run,” said Alvarado.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge reopened after closure for ‘person in distress’
Richmond Hill Police say they arrested a man for aggravated assault and murder in connection to...
Man arrested for murder in Richmond Hill
Chatham County officials warn traces of fentanyl are being found on pills.
Overdose deaths spike in Chatham County; officials blame border crisis
WPD to review use-of-force arrest after fight breaks out near music venue
2 bodies recovered from plane crash in the St. Marys River
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired incident on Parris Island Gateway in Burton

Latest News

Liberty County students gain work experience through Summer Youth Employment Program
Liberty County students gain work experience through Summer Youth Employment Program
Savannah dads gather on Father’s Day to remember lost children, call for end to gun violence
Savannah dads gather on Father’s Day to remember lost children, call for end of gun violence
Fathers who have lost children are calling for an end to gun violence in Savannah.
Savannah dads gather on Father’s Day to remember lost children, call for end to gun violence
CORE hosts vaccine clinic at Savannah church on Sunday
CORE hosts vaccine clinic at Savannah church on Sunday