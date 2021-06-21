Man finishes restoring The Prayer House in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill man is on a mission to preserve a building that’s been around for more than 100 years.

You might remember seeing The Prayer House, originally known as Zionist Baptist Church, on the corner of Harris Trail and Brisbon Road. But what you might not know is there’s a man behind the scenes holding the building together.

The Prayer House is a project more than three years in the making. The building sat vacant for more than 40 years before a Richmond Hill man stepped in to rebuild it for the community.

“This was how we got the word out,” said Eugene Harris who restored The Prayer House.

When Eugene Harris was growing up, the bell was how the community spread information. Harris rang that same bell on June 12 to mark the re-opening of The Prayer House. He says growing up, this was a church for the community.

“This church helped shape my life and made me the man I am.”

So he’s been on an almost three year mission to give back what the church poured into him.

“I said you know what, imma save this place.”

Working day in and day out.

“Section by section.”

To restore it.

“And with the help of people from the community, this is what we did”

Harris led this project on his own until he says God answered his prayers.

“I went inside and I prayed, ‘Father please send me some help.’”

While restoring The Prayer House, Harris also wants to preserve its history.

“They paid originally six dollars and fifty cents for this land.”

And remind everyone the doors are always open.

“You can talk to yourself, you can talk to the Father, whatever. Be at peace”

Eugene Harris says he is still accepting donations to keep the building up and running. And he says if you need a place to clear your head or pray, you’ll always have a home at The Prayer House.

