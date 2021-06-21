Sky Cams
MONDAY | Tropical moisture &chance of rain lingers

First Alert Weather
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 4:36 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This morning is mild and muggy with a much calmer wind and only spotty chance of a quick shower in the forecast. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s around a good chunk of the Savannah Metro. Temperatures are warmer at the beaches.

Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon. Temperatures peak in the lower 90s, or so, by early to mid-afternoon. Moisture will stream in from the Gulf through the day and scattered rain is possible this afternoon. More widespread rain may build in this evening; especially south of the Altamaha River.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a much wetter day. There could be a couple different rounds of widespread rain and thunder. With more clouds and rain around, temperatures remain stuck in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Tropical moisture remains pooled over the region as a cold front approaches from the north - this keeps an elevated chance of rain in the forecast through Wednesday, at least, followed by a more typical spotty chance of afternoon thunderstorms heading into the weekend as temperatures climb back towards 90° in the afternoons.

Have a great day,

Cutter

