Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

One adult, three children displaced after fire spreads from shed to home in Savannah

Savannah Fire respond to house fire on 41 Street.
Savannah Fire respond to house fire on 41 Street.(Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One adult and three children are displaced from their home after a fire spread from a shed to the back of the house, according to a tweet from the Savannah Fire Department.

Savannah Fire responded to the fire on the 1000 block of 41st Street on Monday. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
Kemp to decide if Juneteenth becomes Georgia holiday in 2022
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 is a First Alert Weather Day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Few severe storms possible as Claudette passes north
Savannah celebrates Juneteenth on Saturday.
Savannah community reacts to Juneteenth being recognized as a federal holiday
The 2016 conviction of Walter Moon has been reversed by the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Supreme Court of Georgia reverses conviction in Labor Day double homicide from 2012
Contraband seized at Calhoun State Prison when suspects attempted to smuggle it in over the...
Calhoun Co. sheriff: 20 arrested trying to get contraband into prison in last week

Latest News

More than 100,000 names are at risk of being removed from Georgia’s voter record.
Ga. Secretary of State announces voter list purge
Amy Sutherland, the mother of Jamal Sutherland, called Monday for criminal charges to be filed...
Group rallies for charges in Jamal Sutherland’s death
Hilton Head Hospital details emergency plans for hurricane season
Hilton Head Hospital details emergency plans for hurricane season
Hilton Head Hospital details emergency plans for hurricane season