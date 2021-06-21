Splash in the Boro open for the summer after being closed last year due to the pandemic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A summertime staple returns this summer in Statesboro.

The calendar officially says summer now, but customers have been flocking to Splash in the Boro for weeks. People found their favorite spots inside the water park as soon as the gates opened.

Rebecca Williams and her kids visit at least once or twice a week.

“It’s nice. It’s local. It’s a quick drive. It has plenty to keep the kids busy for several hours,” said Williams.

Bulloch County’s Recreation Department used part of a local sales tax to open Splash in 2004 geared mainly as a go-to place for locals.

“But now we draw 40 percent of our visitors from outside our immediate five-county area,” said Jaime Riggs with Splash in the Boro.

“We’re right off 16, so it’s no trouble to hop on the interstate and we’re here. My kids love it and we can spend the day and go right back home,” said Katherine Parker from Savannah.

County leaders opted to cancel Splash’s 2020 season over concerns about COVID-19. Riggs says open air and chlorinated water help keep risk of the virus at a minimum. Riggs says they’ve seen renewed excitement this year from people who missed out last year.

They’ll be open, weather permitting, seven days a week through Labor Day weekend.

