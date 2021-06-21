Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Summer travel trends for family vacations surge

A recent Harris Poll Survey says as many as 77 percent of Americans are planning to take a...
A recent Harris Poll Survey says as many as 77 percent of Americans are planning to take a summer trip this year.(Live 5)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that it’s officially summer it’s marking another turn for people who have the vacation bug.

A recent Harris Poll Survey says as many as 77 percent of Americans are planning to take a summer trip this year.

As more people get vaccinated and reconnect with family and friends, travel expert Sarah Dandashy says many people have their minds set to get away and relax.

“We are still seeing people are trying to go to areas that are outdoor destinations, beaches, mountains places with space and people are looking for staycations,”. Dandashy said.

Dandashy says most of this summers travel will be by car as more people are about taking road trips.

She says if you are traveling by plane keep your days flexible for more savings.

“So maybe try and travel on a Tuesday or Wednesday or maybe even on a Saturday evening depending on where your going to. Those are little changes you can make to your schedule that can make a big difference,” Dandashy said.

Dandashy says if you have not already made your vacation arrangements for your summer trip your best bet is to do that now.

She says things are still constantly changing and demand and prices continue to go up.

“Let’s face it everybody’s already planning ahead and it will be on a weekend so people are really looking to have something to celebrate this year. The 4th of July doesn’t get much more Amercian than that so plan ahead now,” Dandashy said.

Dandashy says keep in mind flash sales and take advantage of loyalty programs as a great way to earn and redeem points as you go.

For military families there are plenty of deals on hotels, national parks, airfare and more that you can take advantage of too.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
Kemp to decide if Juneteenth becomes Georgia holiday in 2022
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 is a First Alert Weather Day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Few severe storms possible as Claudette passes north
Savannah celebrates Juneteenth on Saturday.
Savannah community reacts to Juneteenth being recognized as a federal holiday
The 2016 conviction of Walter Moon has been reversed by the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Supreme Court of Georgia reverses conviction in Labor Day double homicide from 2012
Contraband seized at Calhoun State Prison when suspects attempted to smuggle it in over the...
Calhoun Co. sheriff: 20 arrested trying to get contraband into prison in last week

Latest News

The percent positive was also extremely low at 1.2%.
SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020
Chatham County Police investigating shooting that injured two at southside hotel
Amy Sutherland, the mother of Jamal Sutherland, called Monday for criminal charges to be filed...
Group rallies for charges in Jamal Sutherland’s death
Man finishes restoring The Prayer House in Richmond Hill
Splash in the Boro.
Splash in the Boro open for the summer after being closed last year due to the pandemic