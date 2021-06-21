Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Supreme Court of Georgia reverses conviction in Labor Day double homicide from 2012

The 2016 conviction of Walter Moon has been reversed by the Supreme Court of Georgia.
The 2016 conviction of Walter Moon has been reversed by the Supreme Court of Georgia.(SCMPD)
By Laura Garrison
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WTOC) - The Supreme Court of Georgia reversed the conviction and two consecutive life-without-parole prison sentences of Walter Terry Moon, according to a release from the court. The Court also recommended that a new trial be held. Moon was previously convicted in 2016 for his role in the 2012 murders of Michael Biancosino and Emily Pickels.

The release says Moon’s attorney argued that the trial court “erred by removing a holdout juror during deliberations without sufficient cause.”

“We agree that the trial court abused its discretion in removing the holdout juror, and because the error is presumed harmful, we reverse Moon’s convictions, address those issues likely to recur upon retrial, and remand for a new trial,” Justice John J. Ellington wrote in the Court’s unanimous opinion.

The Supreme Court of Georgia has previously said “Dismissal of a juror without any factual support or for a legally irrelevant reason is prejudicial.”

The Court’s decision also reads, “As we have explained, ‘alternate jurors generally should not serve to substitute for minority jurors who cannot agree with the majority, as taking such a minority position does not by itself render a juror incapacitated or legally unfit to serve, and making such a substitution may constitute an abuse of discretion.’ Further, removing a dissenting juror when the jury is deadlocked could implicate the defendant’s right to a jury trial and a unanimous verdict.”

A jury found Moon guilty of malice murder among other crimes in the murders of Biancosino and Pickels in June 2016. Moon had six prior convictions, so he was sentenced as a recidivist to two consecutive life-without parole prison sentences plus an additional 45 years.

Moon remains in prison with the Georgia Department of Corrections on Monday, according to GDC.

On the morning of September 1, 2012, Biancosino and Pickels were shot and killed while in Biancosino’s car near Pickel’s residence on Henry Street. Biancosino subsequently drove through an intersection and crashed into a brick wall across the street. Both victims died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The police investigation determined Biancosino and Pickels had been shot by Sidney Grant and Moon was his accomplice. Police say the suspects had been targeting Ron Allen, who was often in the neighborhood where the murders occurred and drove a car “nearly identical” to Biancosino’s, according to the release.

The Court’s release also says “several reluctant witnesses” testified to a friendship between Grant and Moon and Grant’s “animosity” towards Allen.

Michael Biancosino was the brother of attorney Jamie Casino.

The full text of the Court’s decision is below:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
Kemp to decide if Juneteenth becomes Georgia holiday in 2022
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 is a First Alert Weather Day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Few severe storms possible as Claudette passes north
Savannah celebrates Juneteenth on Saturday.
Savannah community reacts to Juneteenth being recognized as a federal holiday
Contraband seized at Calhoun State Prison when suspects attempted to smuggle it in over the...
Calhoun Co. sheriff: 20 arrested trying to get contraband into prison in last week
Richmond Hill Police say they arrested a man for aggravated assault and murder in connection to...
Man arrested for murder in Richmond Hill

Latest News

Amy Sutherland, shown here at a news conference on May 26, has demanded charges be filed in the...
Group rallies for charges in Jamal Sutherland’s death
Camden Co. EMA posts warning about increase in overdoses
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Some gas was found around $2.60 in Albany
Gas prices favor consumers